Colony church news
The Colony Christian Church congregation reflected on the power of faith, the promise of God's kingdom and the importance of spiritual readiness during Sunday worship.
Published: October 26, 2026
|
The Colony Christian Church congregation reflected on the power of faith, the promise of God’s kingdom and the importance of spiritual readiness during Sunday worship.
Pastor Chase Riebel’s sermon was “Faith like a Mustard Seed” from Mark 4. When you plant the gospel seed, it starts out small but it turns into the great kingdom of God. This kingdom is our true home.
Darren McGhee gave the communion meditation. God has saved us. We need to have our life jackets on every day because we do not know when He will come again or when our life will end.
Lexy Langworthy led worship singing “Graves into Gardens,” :You’re my All in All,” “ My King Forever” and “The Old Rugged Cross.”
Already a subscriber?
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.