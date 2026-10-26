Girard celebrates new solar farm

A new solar facility is expected to provide about 15% of Girard's annual electricity needs while helping the city manage energy costs.
Representatives of the City of Girard, Priority Power Management and other project partners gather Oct. 19 to celebrate the completion of Girard’s new 2-megawatt solar farm in the city’s industrial park. The facility began generating electricity late August and is expected to supply about 15% of the city’s annual electricity needs. Photo by PHOTO COURTESY OF HOMETOWN GIRARD
by Hometown Girard
Published: October 26, 2026
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A new solar facility is expected to provide about 15% of Girard’s annual electricity needs while helping the city manage energy costs.

GIRARD — Girard city leaders celebrated a new 2-megawatt solar production facility last week at a ribbon cutton held Oct. 19.

The facility began producing energy in August. It’s estimated to supply around 15% of the city’s annual electricity needs, according to the Hometown Girard newspaper.

Located in the city’s industrial park, the solar farm features 5,200 panels across 29 rows. The panels are mounted on a tracking system that adjusts their angle throughout the day.

Hometown Girard

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