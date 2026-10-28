Food safety tips for pantry donations
Proper food handling and thoughtful donations can help Southwind District residents support local families facing food insecurity
Food pantries, food banks, and blessing boxes provide valuable support to families throughout the Southwind District. Whether donating food or storing it at home, following basic food safety guidelines helps ensure food remains safe and usable for those who need it.
When donating food, avoid items with broken seals, bulging or leaking cans, damaged packaging, or visible mold. Food that is past its expiration date generally cannot be distributed, so check dates before donating. If donating frozen foods, keep them frozen until delivery and separate them from ready-to-eat foods to prevent cross-contamination.
Refrigerated foods should be kept at 40 degrees or below, while frozen foods should remain at 0 degrees, or below.
Sandy Haggard, Nutrition, Food Safety and Health Agent for Southwind Extension
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.