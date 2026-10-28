Food safety tips for pantry donations

Proper food handling and thoughtful donations can help Southwind District residents support local families facing food insecurity
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by Sandy Haggard, Nutrition, Food Safety and Health Agent for Southwind Extension
Published: October 28, 2026
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Proper food handling and thoughtful donations can help Southwind District residents support local families facing food insecurity

Food pantries, food banks, and blessing boxes provide valuable support to families throughout the Southwind District. Whether donating food or storing it at home, following basic food safety guidelines helps ensure food remains safe and usable for those who need it.

When donating food, avoid items with broken seals, bulging or leaking cans, damaged packaging, or visible mold. Food that is past its expiration date generally cannot be distributed, so check dates before donating. If donating frozen foods, keep them frozen until delivery and separate them from ready-to-eat foods to prevent cross-contamination.

Refrigerated foods should be kept at 40 degrees or below, while frozen foods should remain at 0 degrees, or below.

Sandy Haggard, Nutrition, Food Safety and Health Agent for Southwind Extension

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