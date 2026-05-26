Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel spoke from Romans 5. The sermon was “Choose Your Champion.”

Combat by champion was a tactic used back in the time of David and Goliath by armies when one region challenged another.

The Philistines chose Goliath. David volunteered to be Israel’s champion because he knew he had a weapon even more powerful than a slingshot. David knew he would prevail because the battle is the Lord’s.

Communion meditation was given by Larry Wittmer.

Memorial Day honors those who gave their lives to keep our country free. Jesus gave His life to give us eternal freedom.

Brinley McGhee led worship singing “Shout to the Lord,” “Mighty to Save” and “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.”

The men’s group is planning a trip to the Strong City Rodeo this weekend.

A donation is being sent to the McAfees in Brazil to assist them in finishing a church building there.