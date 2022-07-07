 | Thu, Jul 07, 2022
Colony church services from July 3

Colony Christian Church services were held Sunday, with Pastor Chase Riebel discussing "God's Masterpiece."

Around Town

July 7, 2022 - 3:26 PM

Bruce Symes gave the communion meditation this week about freedom. When we learn to trust God and the spirit dwells within us, we are free. Free from fear, anxiety, addictions, doubt and limitations.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “God’s Masterpiece.” We are God’s creation, his masterpiece. Each day of creation, God finished with the words “it is good,” but after creating man, he said “it is VERY good.” We are made in the image of God. Created to reflect his wisdom, benevolence, and rulership as stewards of his creation. And he has given each of us special gifts to influence those around us and to bring glory to him. Because of this, we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.

