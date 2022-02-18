Colony churchgoers hear about patience, sacrifice

COLONY — Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Trust God: Sarah” at Sunday’s Colony Christian Church service.

Riebel recounted the story of Abram and Sarai, later renamed by God as Abraham and Sarah, and their impatience after God promised them lots of descendants.

Our impatience gets the best of us many times in our lives, Riebel said, noting Sarah got tired of waiting on God’s timing and took things into her own hands by putting Abram and Hagar together. Even after this debacle, God blessed Sarah with her own son, Isaac.