Daycare provider faces abuse charges

ANDERSON COUNTY – A Garnett daycare provider was arrested Thursday for suspected abuse of two children, an infant and a preschooler.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported the arrest of Tregon J. Guernsey, 28, of Garnett on a warrant for two counts of abuse of a child, aggravated endangering a child and two counts of making false information.

THE CHARGES allege Guernsey “seriously” injured a 5-month old infant on Nov. 19, 2025. When investigating the infant’s injuries, agents said they discovered information surrounding another…