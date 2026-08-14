 | Fri, Aug 14, 2026
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Daycare provider faces abuse charges

A Garnett daycare provider faces child-abuse charges involving two children in her care.

Around Town

August 14, 2026 - 2:25 PM

ANDERSON COUNTY – A Garnett daycare provider was arrested Thursday for suspected abuse of two children, an  infant and a preschooler.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported the arrest of Tregon J. Guernsey, 28, of Garnett on a warrant for two counts of abuse of a child, aggravated endangering a child and two counts of making false information.

THE CHARGES allege Guernsey “seriously” injured a 5-month old infant on Nov. 19, 2025. When investigating the infant’s injuries, agents said they discovered information surrounding another…

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