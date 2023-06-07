Iola library offers access to ebooks, audiobooks

In May, the Iola Public Library joined the Sunflower eLibrary, a statewide consortium that provides access to thousands of ebooks and digital audiobooks.

This new service was made possible by a gift from the M. Lee Brown Family and Friends of the Library.

The Sunflower eLibrary collection is accessible through the free Libby app, built by OverDrive. Iola Public Library patrons can stream titles with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download books for offline use and read anytime, anywhere.