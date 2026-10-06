Iola’s Adopt A Child program sign-ups set

Recipients of Iola’s Adopt A Child program will soon have three opportunities to sign up for assistance.

The joint venture, sponsored by Iola’s First Baptist Church, the Iola Police Department, Allen Community College athletics and others, provides Christmas gifts to children in need.

Parents can sign up for help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27; from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29; and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Sign-up will be at First Baptist Church, 801 N. Cottonwood St.

Sign-up must be done in person. Parents are required to bring…