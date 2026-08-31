Lebo woman dies in I-35 crash Friday

An 80-year-old woman died Friday evening following a head-on collision on Interstate 35 in rural Coffey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Anita M. Morgan, Lebo, was driving on the wrong side of the interstate, headed southbound in the northbound lane, when her 2015 Toyota Highlander collided head on with a northbound semitractor-trailer driven by Wilfred O. Orenge, age 42, of New Hope, Minn., at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The tractor-trailer came to rest on its side, blocking both southbound lanes. Morgan’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane.

Morgan…