Square B 4-H elects officers

Square B club kicked off the 4-H year with a lot of excitement on Monday, Oct. 14, at the 4-H Extension office.

The club had a great discussion on programs during the 4-H year. Leader Kelli Kramer led the initiation of the club’s new officers. Just like the trail mix the officers created, each officer plays an important role in 4-H.

New officers are Carly Kramer, president, Shelby Morrison, vice president, Henry Kramer, secretary, Dax Beecher and Wiley Jessup, treasurers, Wiley Jessup, reporter, Carly Kramer, parliamentarian, Dax, Wiley and Shelby, recreation leaders, Mesa Jessup, song leader, Carly and Henry Kramer, council representatives, Kelli Kramer, club leader.

— Wiley Jessup, reporter