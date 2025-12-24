Yoho receives prestigious scholarship

YATES CENTER — The Arthur Capper Cooperative Center (ACCC) in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University recently recognized Aidan Yoho of Yates Center, as a 2025-2026 Otis and Mary Lee Molz Cooperative Scholarship recipient.

Yoho served as a State FFA Officer and is a member of the Program Development Committee for Southwind 4-H. He assists with the Southwind 4-H Livestock Judging Team each summer, developing learning material and mentoring youth in their livestock evaluation skills.

Working with his great-grandfather on the family cattle operation, Yoho also owns two businesses of his own — Yoho Cattle and Hay Company and Black Pearl Livestock.

Yoho was also involved with the following campus organizations: Kansas State Collegiate Farm Bureau, Kansas State Block and Bridle and K-State Agricultural Economics/Agribusiness Club. He graduated in December 2025 and plans to return to Woodson County and grow his businesses. Additionally, he hopes to get involved with local organizations and his local co-ops.

He is a member of Le Roy Cooperative Association and Piqua Farmers Cooperative and his parents are also members of Le Roy Cooperative Association.

THE OTIS AND Mary Lee Molz Cooperative Scholarship has awarded $131,000 in scholarships since its establishment in 2005.

“The scholarship was established to honor and perpetuate the memory of the contribution of Otis and the late Mary Lee Molz and to encourage an interest in the formation, operation, management, leadership and economics of and participation in all types of cooperatives, including agricultural, financial, electric, telephone, housing and consumer cooperatives,” states Professor Brian Briggeman, director of the Arthur Capper Cooperative Center. “It’s also to provide significant financial assistance to eligible students enrolled in educational programs emphasizing these areas of study.”

TO BE ELIGIBLE for the Otis and Mary Lee Molz Cooperative Scholarship, a student must be either a junior or senior in K-State’s College of Agriculture at the time the scholarship is received and be affiliated as a member or as a child or dependent of a member of a Kansas agricultural marketing, supply or service cooperative that is a member of the Kansas Cooperative Council.

Continuing K-State students are encouraged to fill out the K-State scholarship application to be included in the university scholarship process.