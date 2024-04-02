Blaufuss receives full-ride scholarship

COLONY — LilianaRose Blaufuss, a senior at Crest High School in Colony, has received a full-ride scholarship to attend Kansas State University next fall.

Blaufuss, the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Blaufuss of Westphalia, was one of 40 students to win a Rudd Scholarship. The scholarships cover tuition and room and board expenses to either Emporia State, Fort Hays State, Kansas State, or Wichita State. More than 1,300 high school seniors applied for the scholarships.

Criteria included a GPA of 3.0 or above, character traits of grit, humility, self-motivation, integrity, leadership, teamwork and continuous improvement in their work ethic, and that they be a Kansas resident.