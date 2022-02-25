Brother’s baby a heavy secret from Mom

Hi Carolyn: Recently, I found out that my younger brother is expecting his first child. This exciting news is tempered by the fact that he intends to indefinitely keep this news from our mother.

Our mom can be a difficult person, but I believe her heart was always in the right place and she is a wonderful grandmother to my children. While it isn’t my approach, I respect his decision to have a limited relationship with her. However, I find it absurd that he expects us to keep his child a secret indefinitely in the age of social media, photographs and major family events.

My hope is that he’ll change his mind before the baby arrives. But, he’s young and bullheaded. Would I be completely in the wrong if I spilled the beans when the baby is born? I can’t stand the logistical gymnastics and emotional drain the family and I are going have to go through to keep his secret. — Overwhelmed