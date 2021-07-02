Colony Church

Brant McGhee gave the Communion Meditation this week over the term “simple.” The word simple means that something is easily understood or done. Acts 2:38 calls us to repent and be baptized. Repenting can either be hard or easy. What determines the difference is our desire. Learning to trust Jesus is vital to this process.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Completing the First Mission,” over Acts 14. When we spread the Good News, we must keep the following in mind: 1. Don’t give up, 2. Look for Faith, 3. Don’t get a big head, 4. Don’t be passive, and 5. Don’t hide suffering. We also need to make sure that we are eternally-minded and renew our spirits every day. Stand for those who are struggling, and be assertive when it comes to sharing Jesus with others. Not necessarily aggressive, but assertive.