Colony Church

Howard Reiter gave the Communion Meditation over Jeff Jenkins’ text, “Independence.” We celebrate Independence Day each year as a remembrance of winning our freedom. Jesus also came to earth to set us free, and to give us a rich and fulfilling life.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Preparing for the Second Mission” over Acts 15:36-41. Paul’s second mission reminds us to hold fast and give second chances. Too many people quit on their marriages, their children or parents, their jobs and so on. Yet we are called to patiently endure testing and temptation. Remember that when things get tough, go to God.

But before we can be offered a second chance, we must understand what we’ve done wrong, then abandon our pride so we can experience restoration.