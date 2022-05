Ann and Brad Lea of Iola are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsea McKenzie Blanche Lea, to Joshua Lee Hawley, son of Kathy and Jason Hawley.

Chelsea received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Fort Hays State University. She is currently owner and director of Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy.

Josh received an associates degree from Allen Community College. He currently works as a postal carrier for the Iola Post Office.