Farmers’ market ends soon

Thursday will be the last market of the season for Allen County Farmers’ Market

The market will be on the square along Jefferson Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Vendors will have the following: fresh baked goods including bread (several types of bread including sourdough), brownies, candy, cinnamon rolls, cookies, fudge, pies, scones along with chicken, pork, jerky, eggs, honey, jams, and jelly, drink, and seasoning mixes. The fresh produce selection will discover pumpkins and sweet potatoes. Craft items include handmade hot pads, fishing lures, hand forged knives, key fobs, mirrors, shampoo bars, towels, hooded towels, totes, and wallets.