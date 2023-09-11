 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Farmers’ market ends soon

Community

September 11, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Thursday will be the last market of the season for Allen County Farmers’ Market 

The market will be on the square along Jefferson Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m. 

Vendors will have the following: fresh baked goods including bread (several types of bread including sourdough), brownies, candy, cinnamon rolls, cookies, fudge, pies, scones along with chicken, pork, jerky, eggs, honey, jams, and jelly, drink, and seasoning mixes. The fresh produce selection will discover pumpkins and sweet potatoes. Craft items include handmade hot pads, fishing lures, hand forged knives, key fobs, mirrors, shampoo bars, towels, hooded towels, totes, and wallets. 

Related
August 3, 2021
July 20, 2021
July 13, 2021
June 29, 2021
Most Popular