Girlfriend keeps ‘testing’ him

Dear Carolyn: I have been dating a woman for a few months. For the most part things are going well, but there’s one thing increasingly bothering me: She has, on a few different occasions, “tested” me. Example: She texted me that she was sick and asked if I would take time off work to take her to the doctor. I said I would and she texted back, “Okay, you passed! I’m not sick, I was just testing you.” I have told her I am extremely uncomfortable with being “tested” like this, but the tests continue. Is this something to break up over?
— Tested
Tested: Yes, immediately.
