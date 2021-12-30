Former wild child faces scrutiny from daughter

Dear Carolyn: I was wondering how to deal with my teenage daughter, who wants to know about my past history. I want to be honest with her but don’t want to share all. When I told her I felt her questions were too personal, she said she doesn’t have anyone else she can talk to and just wants some advice.

Her questions are: When did you first have sex? Younger than you are now. Did you ever smoke pot? Every day in high school under the big tree in front of the school. Have you ever had a one-night stand? More than I care to remember.

I know she has discussed having sex with her boyfriend, so this is a very important time to be as helpful as I can, but unfortunately my discomfort with my past doesn’t allow me to be as open as I want to be. HELP. — Anonymous