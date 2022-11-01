Making sense of last-minute wedding invitations

Dear Carolyn: I have received two invitations in the past few months to weddings held within two weeks of receiving the invite. As a general rule, I think people worry too much about how wedding invitations reflect on the friendship. But the late invite creates an awkward decision. Do I accept the last-minute invite to the event that I know people have been planning for months? I’ve done this, and it makes me feel like a second-tier friend. Or do I decline because of the late invitation? I’ve also done this, and it feels petty.

Am I making too much out of this? I’m a single guy, and the friends in question are guys I went to grad school with and talk with four or five times a year.

— Last-Minute