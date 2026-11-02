Now’s the time to nurse your soil

Fall is an ideal time to add organic matter to gardens and flowerbeds.
Nothing is more important to gardening success than healthy soil. Fertilizing, watering, and tending plants are all essential tasks, but those efforts will have limited results if the soil is not in good condition.
Fall is an excellent time to step back, evaluate how your garden performed during the summer, and make improvements that will benefit next year’s crops and flowers.
Soil forms over long periods as rocks break down through weathering and as plant and animal materials decompose. Healthy soil is a combination of mineral particles, organic matter, air, and water, all working together to support plant growth.
Krista Harding Southwind Extension
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