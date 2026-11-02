Now’s the time to nurse your soil

Fall is an ideal time to add organic matter to gardens and flowerbeds.
Mow over fall leaves and leave them and grass clippings on the lawn. Quarter-sized leaves also work great as mulch. They insulate plant roots from temperature extremes, suppress weeds, conserve moisture and improve the soil as they decompose. Start a compost pile by mixing fall leaves with other landscape trimmings.
by Krista Harding Southwind Extension
Published: November 2, 2026
|

Fall is an ideal time to add organic matter to gardens and flowerbeds.

Nothing is more important to gardening success than healthy soil. Fertilizing, watering, and tending plants are all essential tasks, but those efforts will have limited results if the soil is not in good condition. 

Fall is an excellent time to step back, evaluate how your garden performed during the summer, and make improvements that will benefit next year’s crops and flowers.

Soil forms over long periods as rocks break down through weathering and as plant and animal materials decompose. Healthy soil is a combination of mineral particles, organic matter, air, and water, all working together to support plant growth.

Krista Harding Southwind Extension

All Articles

Leave a Reply

The Iola Register Comment Policy

The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending now

  1. Neosho County to help with investigation

  2. Election results: Sales tax vote fails

  3. Triple trouble for Iolan

  4. Leading from the heart

  5. College debates scholarship plan

Related articles

Recent Videos

View our channel