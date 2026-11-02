Triple trouble for Iolan
An Iola man is in jail for three separate instances of driving illegally in Iola over the weekend, police officers said Monday.
Published: November 2, 2026
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An Iola man is in jail for three separate instances of driving illegally in Iola over the weekend, police officers said Monday.
Getting behind the wheel proved costly for an Iola motorist over the weekend.
The Iola Police Department reported Clinton Folk was cited for suspicion of driving while suspended, reckless driving, no insurance and expired registration.
The citations came after employees at Dollar Tree told officers they spotted a driver racing around the parking lot on North State Street, and cutting donuts on the asphalt.
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