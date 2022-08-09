Pastor: In order to fight a lion, be a lion

In preparation for the men’s backpacking trip to Wyoming later this week, Colony Christian Church Pastor Chase Riebel was inspired by Beniah and his feats in 2 Sam 23:20.

Beniah was one of King David’s Mighty Men who was promoted to captain of David’s bodyguard after chasing a lion into a pit on a snowy day and killing it.

Lions are ferocious and are a threat to people and livestock, Riebel. The Bible describes our enemy, the devil, as prowling like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour.