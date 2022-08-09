 | Tue, Aug 09, 2022
Pastor: In order to fight a lion, be a lion

As Christians, we need to defeat the lions of temptation and sin that threaten to destroy our lives.

Lifestyle

In preparation for the men’s backpacking trip to Wyoming later this week, Colony Christian Church Pastor Chase Riebel was inspired by Beniah and his feats in 2 Sam 23:20.  

Beniah was one of King David’s Mighty Men who was promoted to captain of David’s bodyguard after chasing a lion into a pit on a snowy day and killing it.  

Lions are ferocious and are a threat to people and livestock, Riebel.  The Bible describes our enemy, the devil, as prowling like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour.  

