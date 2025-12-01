Police reports

Crash leads to charges

Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael J. Harding, 40, Topeka, following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 169 northeast of Iola Nov. 15.

Deputies said Harding attempted to pass a semitractor-trailer on the right, when he lost control of his vehicle, which collided with the semi.

Upon further investigation, deputies said Harding reportedly threw a bottle of urine at the semi while he was attempting to pass.

The semi driver’s name was not released.

Charges pursued after pursuit

Allen County sheriff’s deputies and Humboldt police officers assisted with a vehicle pursuit originating in Chanute Nov. 12.

The suspect struck a Humboldt Police Department vehicle and then fled on 2200 Street north of Humboldt during the chase.

The vehicle was later found crashed on Minnesota Road, about four miles east of Allen County Airport, having apparently struck a deer, after which the occupants fled on foot.

The identity of the occupants was known, deputies said, and information has been forwarded to the Allen County attorney’s office for possible charges.

Arrests reported

Elizabeth D. Cline, 44, Westphalia, was arrested by Allen County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday for a warrant alleging failure to appear to face charges of driving without a license and not having liability insurance.

Brett D. Daniel, 35, Chanute, was taken into custody Wednesday for a probation revocation warrant related to a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Timothy J. Almond, 44, Chanute, Nov. 25 for a probation revocation warrant stemming from a charge of driving while intoxicated (third or subsequent offense).

Deputies arrested Samantha J. Wehmeier, 32, Chanute, on a pair of failure-to-appear warrants Nov. 24, both related to a theft charge.

Legin J. Johnston, 60, Iola, was arrested by deputies Nov. 23 in the 700 block of South Street in Iola for a warrant alleging one count of aggravated violation of the Kansas Registered Offender Act and 11 counts of violating the Kansas Registered Offender Act.

Deputies arrested David D. Hughes, 51, Chanute, Nov. 23 for a warrant alleging three counts of Violating the Kansas Registered Offender Act.

Dayla D. DeVoe, 42, Gas, was arrested Nov. 22 in the 200 block of South Morrill Street in Gas for a warrant alleging driving while intoxicated (second or greater offense), driving while suspended and circumventing an ignition interlock device. The charges stem from a single-vehicle rollover crash July 30 northeast of Iola.

Candice M. Kent, 45, Neosho Falls, was arrested Nov. 8 for a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from theft and criminal use of a financial card charges.