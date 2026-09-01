Police reports

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Alec Nelson Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Kansas Avenue for suspicion of battery, criminal damage to property and unlawful use of toxic vapors.

A juvenile was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of South State Street for suspicion of criminal threat, battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, interfering with law enforcement and criminal damage to property. The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Girard.

Bike theft…