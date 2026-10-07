Police reports

Arrests reported

Sara Burge was arrested Saturday for suspicion of driving while suspended and transporting an open container of alcohol in the 1200 block of East Street, Iola police officers reported.

Shelia VanNice was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 1300 block of East Street for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to report an accident that had occurred in the 400 block of North Kentucky Street.

Officers arrested Elijah Luedke Friday in the 200 block of North Elm Street for suspicion of violating a protection from abuse…