Prairie Rose 4-H elects officers

During the October monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H club, officers and junior officers were elected.
The officers are as follows:
- President: Sophia Heim
- Vice President: Kooper Welch
- Secretary: Kason Botts
- Treasurer: Kaden McVey
- Reporter: Lucas Owens
- Parliamentarian: Doug Dix
- Historian: Natalea Elmenhorst-Heins
- Song Leaders: Kylee and Easton Resco
- Recreation Leaders: Lucas Owens and Doug Dix
- 4-H Council Members: Sophia Heim and Kason Botts
- Alternate: Doug Dix
-Lucas Owens, reporter
