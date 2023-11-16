 | Thu, Nov 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Prairie Rose 4-H elects officers

By

Community

November 16, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Prairie Rose 4-H officers who attended Officer Training on October 29 in Moran are, front row left to right, Lucas Owens, Kylar Botts, Henry Gabbert, Harper Gabbert, and Doug Dix; back row, Natalea Elmenhorst-Heins, Kaden McVey, Kooper Welch, Sophia Heim and Kason Botts. Not pictured: Kylee Resco and Easton Resco. Photo by Courtesy Photo

During the October monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H club, officers and junior officers were elected.
The officers are as follows:

  • President: Sophia Heim
  • Vice President: Kooper Welch
  • Secretary: Kason Botts
  • Treasurer: Kaden McVey
  • Reporter: Lucas Owens
  • Parliamentarian: Doug Dix
  • Historian: Natalea Elmenhorst-Heins
  • Song Leaders: Kylee and Easton Resco
  • Recreation Leaders: Lucas Owens and Doug Dix
  • 4-H Council Members: Sophia Heim and Kason Botts
  • Alternate: Doug Dix

-Lucas Owens, reporter

Related
February 1, 2022
October 29, 2019
March 5, 2019
May 21, 2018
Most Popular