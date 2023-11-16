Prairie Rose 4-H elects officers

During the October monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H club, officers and junior officers were elected.

The officers are as follows:

President: Sophia Heim

Vice President: Kooper Welch

Secretary: Kason Botts

Treasurer: Kaden McVey

Reporter: Lucas Owens

Parliamentarian: Doug Dix

Historian: Natalea Elmenhorst-Heins

Song Leaders: Kylee and Easton Resco

Recreation Leaders: Lucas Owens and Doug Dix

4-H Council Members: Sophia Heim and Kason Botts

Alternate: Doug Dix

-Lucas Owens, reporter