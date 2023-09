Members of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club participated in the Moran Day festivities by riding the float they helped create this past Saturday. Riding on the float, from left, are Doug Dix, Lucas Owens, Kylar Botts, Natalea Elmenhorst-Heins, Kelci Botts, Mallory Heim, Catie Dix and Sara Dix.

Decorating the float, from left, are Harper Gabbert, Henry Gabbert and Doug Dix. Photo by COURTESY OF PRAIRIE ROSE 4-H CLUB/KASON BOTTS