 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
St. Louis’ BJC and Saint Luke’s health systems officially merge

Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola is operated by St. Luke's and will experience no immediate change to patient care.

Community

January 2, 2024 - 2:25 PM

Saint Luke’s Health System operates Allen County Regional Hospital. Register file photo

BJC Health System of St. Louis and Saint Luke’s Health System of Kansas City officially became one health system this week.

Saint Luke’s operates Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola. Patients will experience no immediate change to the way they currently receive care, access their health records, or communicate with their medical teams, according to a press release.

The two nonprofit health systems first announced plans to integrate in May 2023. The transaction officially closed on Jan. 1, 2024, when Saint Luke’s joined BJC.

