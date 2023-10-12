 | Thu, Oct 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

The winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park.

By

News

October 12, 2023 - 2:14 PM

A customer purchases a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A player in California won a $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, ending a long stretch without a winner of the top prize.

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. The winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, according to the California Lottery.

Phone calls Wednesday night and Thursday morning to Midway Market & Liquor went unanswered. Frazier Park is an unincorporated mountain community of about 2,600 residents. It’s about 75 miles  north of Los Angeles.

Related
July 20, 2023
November 8, 2022
January 21, 2021
March 28, 2019
Most Popular