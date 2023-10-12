$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A player in California won a $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, ending a long stretch without a winner of the top prize.

The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10. The winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, according to the California Lottery.

Phone calls Wednesday night and Thursday morning to Midway Market & Liquor went unanswered. Frazier Park is an unincorporated mountain community of about 2,600 residents. It’s about 75 miles north of Los Angeles.