56% of KS nursing home staff vaccinated

Many of the staff and residents in Shunda Whitfield’s St. Louis County, Missouri, nursing home were sick before they even realized what was going on.

It was April 2020, and masks weren’t yet standard practice. Little was known about COVID before it swept through nursing homes, and as a certified nursing assistant, Whitfield said she “didn’t have time to duck or dodge.”

She contracted COVID-19 in late April and had to take a month off work to recover. She took another two months to battle a flare-up of Lupus, an inflammatory autoimmune disease with no cure that Whitfield, 51, was diagnosed with five years ago.