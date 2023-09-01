Caring for the whole person

CHANUTE — Dr. Dave Guernsey, a family physician and president of Ashley Clinic, recently saw a patient who was concerned about her son’s behavior.

Guernsey called Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center to see if they had school-based counselors at the child’s school. They did, so Guernsey set up an appointment for the child to meet with a therapist as soon as school started.

That approach to integrated care — meeting the needs of a patient’s physical and mental health — led to a new partnership between SEKMHC and Ashley Clinic.