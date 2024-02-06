Census Bureau pauses disability changes

(AP) — Facing growing backlash, the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday paused plans to change how it asks people about disabilities in its most comprehensive survey, a move that would have overhauled how disabilities are defined by the nation’s largest statistical agency.

Disability advocates had argued that the proposed changes would artificially reduce their numbers by more than 40%, limiting the ability of people with disabilities to get vital resources for housing, schools or program benefits. They also argued that they weren’t properly consulted on such a major overhaul.

“Good news. Good news. Good news,” said Scott Landes, an associate professor of sociology at Syracuse University, who is visually impaired. “They got the message that we need to engage.”