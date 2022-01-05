COVID guidelines updated

The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments issued new guidelines for COVID-19 protocols, after federal health officials announced changes to quarantine timelines.
The changes reduce the quarantine time to five days, down from 10, regardless of vaccination status.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate and stay home at least five days and as long as symptoms continue. If you have a fever, stay home until the fever resolves.
If you have no symptoms or symptoms resolve, you can leave the house after a minimum of five days of isolation.
For those who have been exposed to COVID, procedures depend on vaccination status.
Full vaccination is considered for those who have been vaccinated and boosted, or those who received the complete Pfizer or Moderna series within the last six months, or those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the past year.
For those people, wear a mask around others for 10 days and test on Day 5, if possible. If you develop symptoms, get tested and stay home.
For those who are not fully vaccinated or received the vaccines before the above timelines, stay home for five days, wear a mask around others for 10 days and test on Day 5, if possible. If you develop symptoms, get tested and stay home.
ALLEN COUNTY has reported 2,737 cases of COVID since the pandemic began, with 46 new cases reported since Dec. 29.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 26 Allen Countians have died from COVID-related complications, but that number does not appear to have been updated since Oct. 10.
