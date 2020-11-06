Dems seeking district rep’s ouster after ‘hit’ tweet

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Democratic candidate who admitted to circulating revenge porn and was charged at the age of 14 with threatening to shoot a high school student has won a state House seat in Kansas, and party leaders promised Thursday to try to oust him after what they saw as a threat against the governor.

Aaron Coleman was the only candidate on the ballot in his Kansas City, Kansas, district in Tuesday’s election, but the 20—year-old faced the veteran state lawmaker whom he defeated in the Democratic primary and a Republican candidate who ran as write-ins.

Coleman began identifying himself on Twitter as “Rep.-elect” and on Wednesday criticized Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in tweets as a “Republican” unfit to serve because she doesn’t support Medicare for All or the Green New Deal plan to combat climate change and suggesting “radical progressives” will prevent her reelection in 2022. Coleman touted a liberal platform in defeating Democratic state Rep. Stan Frownfelter by 14 votes in the August primary.