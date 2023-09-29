Drought threatens Mighty Mississippi’s fresh waters

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A mass inflow of salt water from the Gulf of Mexico creeping up the drought-stricken Mississippi River is threatening drinking water supplies in Louisiana, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask President Joe Biden for federal help.

Edwards sent a letter Monday evening saying the issue “is of such severity and magnitude” that state and local authorities can no longer manage it on their own. Federal assistance is “necessary to save lives and to protect property, public health and safety or to lessen or avert the threat of a disaster,” Edwards wrote.

Biden approved the request to declare an emergency, helping Louisiana secure federal money and logistical assistance from partners such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.