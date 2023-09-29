 | Fri, Sep 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Drought threatens Mighty Mississippi’s fresh waters

Salt water flowing from the Gulf of Mexico into the drought-stricken Mississippi River is prompting Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency.

By

News

September 29, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Tugboats push barges in the Mississippi River in Memphis. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A mass inflow of salt water from the Gulf of Mexico creeping up the drought-stricken Mississippi River is threatening drinking water supplies in Louisiana, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask President Joe Biden for federal help.

Edwards sent a letter Monday evening saying the issue “is of such severity and magnitude” that state and local authorities can no longer manage it on their own. Federal assistance is “necessary to save lives and to protect property, public health and safety or to lessen or avert the threat of a disaster,” Edwards wrote.

Biden approved the request to declare an emergency, helping Louisiana secure federal money and logistical assistance from partners such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Related
September 3, 2021
August 30, 2021
August 29, 2021
September 4, 2018
Most Popular