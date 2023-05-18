 | Thu, May 18, 2023
Dry spell takes toll on agricultural lands

Recent rains haven't been enough for Southeast Kansas to escape an extended drought. Hay production is likely to be a fraction of what it has been and ponds are markedly lower than farmers prefer. The local area is 15.56 inches below normal compared to this time last year.

News

May 18, 2023 - 1:53 PM

A pond between LaHarpe and Iola is well below normal levels because of an extended dry spell. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A recent spell of wet weather was accepted gratefully by weary farmers, but with the realization that more — and in some cases, much more — is needed to escape an extended drought.

“We’re still struggling,” said Hunter Nickell, a livestock production agent with Southwind Extension District. “The rain helped some of the grass perk up a little bit, but most of the cool season grasses have grown only a little bit, and they’ll be going dormant in June. Fescue is still pretty short.”

Hay production is likely to be a fraction of what it has been, and ponds are markedly lower than what farmers prefer — if they’re not dried up altogether.

