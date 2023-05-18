Dry spell takes toll on agricultural lands

A recent spell of wet weather was accepted gratefully by weary farmers, but with the realization that more — and in some cases, much more — is needed to escape an extended drought.

“We’re still struggling,” said Hunter Nickell, a livestock production agent with Southwind Extension District. “The rain helped some of the grass perk up a little bit, but most of the cool season grasses have grown only a little bit, and they’ll be going dormant in June. Fescue is still pretty short.”

Hay production is likely to be a fraction of what it has been, and ponds are markedly lower than what farmers prefer — if they’re not dried up altogether.