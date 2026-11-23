Celebrating the ripples
Community volunteers, organizations and leaders were recognized Friday at Thrive Allen County’s 19th annual awards celebration for their contributions to making Allen County a better place to live.
Over 430 area residents filled Allen Community College’s gymnasium Friday evening for Thrive Allen County’s 19th annual awards celebration. It was a big crowd — the bar ran dry — but the night’s focus was on the little acts and those who often go unnoticed, but whose efforts make our community a better place.
“We often celebrate the splash. The ribbon cutting. The grant announcement. The grand opening,” said Thrive’s CEO Lisse Regehr in her opening remarks. “And we should celebrate those moments. But the real transformation? It happens in the ripples.”
That theme, that ordinary people can do extraordinary things, reverberated throughout the evening. It was certainly part of the story for those recognized with the evening’s highest honors.
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.