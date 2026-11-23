Yates Center pays off pool
The move comes after voters declined to renew a sales tax measure that helped pay off improvements to the facility
YATES CENTER — City council members in Yates Center voted last week to clear the books on the $415,000 owed for improvements to the municipal pool in order to save $98,000 in annual interest charges, according to The Yates Center News.
The decision was prompted after voters defeated a measure to renew a 25-cent sales tax in the Nov. 3 election, meaning a loss to city coffers of about $65,000 a year.
Officials were able to find the funds to pay off the debt in its Multi-Year Capital Improvement Fund, MYCI, which contains $520,548.65 and is designated for pool expenses, parks and public lands and bunker gear for the fire department, The News reported.
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