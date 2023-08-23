 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Exiled Russian mercenary leader believed in jet crash

A private jet crashed in Russia, killing all 10 on board. Media reports say it belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner military group who led a short-lived mutiny against Russia's military leadership in June.

August 23, 2023 - 3:52 PM

This picture taken on July 4, 2017 shows Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to a meeting with business leaders held by Russian and Chinese presidents at the Kremlin in Moscow. Police in Poland in August 2023 have seized stickers apparently seeking to recruit people for the Russian mercenary force Wagner, headed now by Prigozhin. (Sergei Ilnitsky/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

MOSCOW (AP) — A private jet crashed over Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

Russia’s state news agency Tass cited emergency officials as saying that the plane carried three pilots and seven passengers. It was not clear if Prigozhin was among those on board, though Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said he was on the passenger list.

