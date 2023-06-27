 | Tue, Jun 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Russia won’t charge Wagner group owner

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who abandoned a brief armed rebellion against Russia, will not be prosecuted for mutiny, Belarus's president announced. Prigozhin fled to Belarus in exile after ending the short-lived mutiny.

By

World News

June 27, 2023 - 1:44 PM

The Russian flag flies above the Russian Ambassador's residence a few blocks north of the White House on June 24, 2023, in Washington, DC. Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly directed his troops towards Moscow after departing Ukraine in a growing armed rebellion, as Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a "stab in the back" and vowed to punish the dissidents. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS

Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the private army of prison recruits and other mercenaries who have fought some of the deadliest battles in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, escaped prosecution for his abortive armed rebellion against the Kremlin and is in Belarus, that country’s president said.

The exile of the 62-year-old owner of the Wagner Group was part of the deal that ended the short-lived mutiny in Russia. He and some of his troops are welcome to stay “for some time” at their own expense, President Alexander Lukashenko said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said preparations are under way for Wagner to hand over its heavy weapons to the Russian military. Prigozhin had said those moves were underway ahead of a July 1 deadline for his troops to sign contracts to serve under the Russian military’s command.

Related
June 26, 2023
June 26, 2023
May 12, 2023
March 8, 2023
Most Popular