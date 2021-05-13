GOP Rep denounces attacks on Cheney

TOPEKA — State Rep. Steven Howe took an unusual incursion into national politics Wednesday by denouncing Donald Trump’s bitter condemnation of Congresswoman Liz Cheney for accusing the former president for inspiring the January assault on the U.S. Capitol and stirring controversy with unsubstantiated claims about a stolen election.

Howe, a first-term Republican from Salina and former staff member for two GOP members of Congress, said he was appalled at the divisiveness and disrespect exhibited by Trump in reference to Cheney.

Republicans in the U.S. House voted behind closed doors Wednesday to purge Cheney from a House leadership position in response to the Wyoming representative’s comments about the danger of Trump leading the party into the 2022 election cycle and beyond.