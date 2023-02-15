Group shows how music is part of the story of cartoons

There’s much more than just the visual aspect to making a cartoon special, Joel Pierson notes.
Music is often as important as the animation to help tell the story.
Heck, try thinking of Porky Pig’s “That’s All Folks” without humming along to Carl Stalling’s iconic “Looney Toons” theme.
From Mel Blanc and Walt Disney to Duke Ellington or Raymond Scott, the first half of the 20th century was the golden age for both cartoons, and music.
And it helped young Pierson to consider both as a career.
It was the golden age of both cartoons and jazz, Pierson contends. “It was an interesting overlap of musicians and the themes of society,” Pierson told the Register in a telephone interview.
The experience of watching those old classics helped convince Pierson to pursue a novel career.
He is the bandleader for the Queen’s Cartoonists, a New York City-based jazz band scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
The Queen’s Cartoonists provide musical accompaniment to an assortment of cartoons projected on a screen.
Many pieces are note-for-note recreations, while others have original pieces composed to match the on-screen action.
Tying the show together is TQC’s unique brand of comedy, complete with anecdotes about the cartoons and their composers.
PIERSON grew up in Queens, a self-described introvert more comfortable playing the piano instead of playing sports.
He often found himself providing a unique twist on musical pieces as he proceeded through school and then into the working world.
He founded The Piano Doctor to teach others how to play piano, and Sadsap Music, where he authored a piano method book full of comic strips, cocktail recipes and relentless insults aimed at the reader.
To wit, his first instruction book, “You Suck At Piano,” does more than affront the reader, but also offers a unique brand of inspiration to convince young musicians to keep at the craft to overcome their fears, and to eventually, learn the piano.
On top of that, Pierson continued to play, seeking out others in his Queens neighborhood that shared his love of jazz and his admittedly offbeat sense of humor.
They’ve since developed The Queen’s Cartoonists, hoping to appeal to audiences from 2 to 102.
“We usually get more of an older audience, because of the venues we’re playing,” Pierson said. “We’re trying to reach younger people. Right now, we have a really nice balance.”
Accompanying Pierson on stage are Greg Hammontree (trumpet, trombone), Mark Phillips (clarinet, soprano saxophone), Drew Pitcher (flute, tenor saxophone), Rossen Nedelchev (drums) and Malik McLaurine (bass).
Tickets sell for $19 for adults and $14 for students and are available online at bowluscenter.org.
Sunday’s performance is sponsored by the Sleeper Family Trust.
