Ho ho hometown fun

LaHarpe PRIDE brought Santa to town to visit with youngsters and recognized homes during its annual Christmas lights contest.

December 19, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Santa Claus poses for a photo with Juliana Nelson Saturday in LaHarpe. Photo by Harry Lee

Julianna Nelson was among the more than 60 youngsters who visited with Santa Claus during St. Nick’s visit to the LaHarpe Senior Citizens Center Saturday. The visit was organized by LaHarpe PRIDE, with support from Russell Stover Chocolates, G&W Foods and the LaHarpe Volunteer Fire Department. PRIDE members also picked winners of the annual Christmas lights decorating contest on Monday evening.

The home of Don and Susan Knavel, at the intersection of Ninth and Harrison streets, was the winner of this year’s Christmas light display contest sponsored by LaHarpe PRIDE. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
The home of Levi Lampe in the 100 block of East Third Street in LaHarpe was one of three recognized by LaHarpe PRIDE members for its elaborate Christmas light display. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
The home of Ilya Huddleston, in the 200 block of South Main Street, was one of three recognized by LaHarpe PRIDE members for its elaborate Christmas light display. Photo by Richard Luken
