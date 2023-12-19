Ho ho hometown fun

Julianna Nelson was among the more than 60 youngsters who visited with Santa Claus during St. Nick’s visit to the LaHarpe Senior Citizens Center Saturday. The visit was organized by LaHarpe PRIDE, with support from Russell Stover Chocolates, G&W Foods and the LaHarpe Volunteer Fire Department. PRIDE members also picked winners of the annual Christmas lights decorating contest on Monday evening.

