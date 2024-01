HUMBOLDT —Think of it as a cherry on top.

A round fiberglass weather radar station will sit atop Humboldt’s water tower north of town. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Humboldt Council members agreed Monday to allow a Kentucky-based company to place a 5,000-pound dome-shaped weather radar station on top of the water tower north of town. That the 80-foot water tower is shaped like a golf ball, is just a happy coincidence.

The massive tower holds 200,000 gallons of water, the equivalent of about 1.6 million pounds.