Iola district in the running for hydroponic farm

Iola High School is hoping to land a hydroponic container farm.
Leafy Green Farms of Pittsburg set a goal to establish a hydroponic farm at one high school in every Kansas county, starting with Southeast Kansas. A grant will pay all expenses for the first year.
In Allen County, there are three options: Iola High School, Humboldt High School and Marmaton Valley High School.
The hydroponic farm uses a shipping container outfitted with all the technology needed to grow about 500 heads of lettuce each week. It can be modified to grow less or to grow other types of vegetables that thrive in similar environments.
IHS Principal Scott Carson and agriculture teacher Amanda Holman visited the Pittsburg headquarters to learn more about the program. Holman saw many benefits for her students and said she could develop an accompanying curriculum.
“The goal of the grant is to build a healthier community,” Carson reported to school board members at a meeting on Monday.
“Leafy Green Farms is conducting research that if you have one of these, it makes for a healthier community.”
The lettuce or other vegetables grown in the container could be sold with proceeds going back into the hydroponic program.
Though expenses would be covered in the first year, after that the district would need to pay for water, electricity, seeds and material to grow the items. Training is provided at no cost. Carson estimated costs at about $6,000 per year. After five years, the district could purchase the container for $1 or return it to the company.
Board members and Superintendent Stacey Fager expressed their support and encouraged Carson to lobby for IHS to get the container. A decision is expected before the end of the year, and the chosen high school should receive the container before next fall.
High schools in Uniontown and Chanute have been chosen for their respective counties.
Fager noted many high schools have a greenhouse for students to practice horticulture skills. This would give similar opportunities at less expense.
Board goals
Jenna Higginbotham, curriculum director, offered an update on board goals, particularly regarding curriculum, professional development and facilities improvements.
She discussed English language arts programs adopted this year. The programs are more time-consuming for students and teachers but have been well-liked and seem to be working as intended. The programs give students more control over the type of material they want to study, thus encouraging a greater appreciation and enjoyment for reading.
She also said social studies teachers are reviewing pilot programs to introduce next semester as the district considers which curriculum to adopt next year.
Higginbotham also gave an update on professional development made possible by a grant from the Patterson Family Foundation.
Higginbotham said 14 faculty members applied for tuition reimbursement and a total of $38,893 will be reimbursed provided those students pass their classes at the end of the semester. Higginbotham expects more to apply next semester.
The district set aside $75,000 from the $150,000 grant for tuition reimbursement. The rest pays for staff to attend training.
She also discussed goals to improve or expand facilities and services. The district is applying for a grant to build a daycare on the grounds at Iola Elementary School. BNIM, a Kansas City development firm, is continuing to seek funding to convert three former elementary schools into apartments.
Higginbotham also is working with Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center to study options for services for preschool students; SEKMHC already works with older students.
Superintendent Fager told board members that eighth-graders will have new graduation requirements when they enter high school next year. The board will need to make decisions about what to include, potentially requiring some sort of volunteer service. Other districts across the state require students to participate in some sort of community service program and the state is encouraging more of that, Fager said.
Fager also noted Allen Community College plans to expand its Career and Technical Education programs. He hopes that might bring opportunities to collaborate.
IN OTHER news, the school board:
• Board member Robin Griffin-Lohman recognized the efforts and importance of substitute teachers, particularly at this time of year as illnesses increase and staff take time off for the holidays.
• Discussed a recent Thrive Allen County banquet, where USD 257 received the award for Excellence in Education and SAFE BASE was nominated for Excellence in Recreation.
