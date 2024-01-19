 | Fri, Jan 19, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Iola High School to get hydroponic farm this fall

Community Green Farms of Pittsburg will give Iola High School with a hydroponic container farm as part of a grant and a goal to put one of the units in every county. IHS agriculture students will grow leafy green vegetables for the cafeteria or in other ways.

By

News

January 19, 2024 - 3:44 PM

Matt O’Malley, executive director of Community Green Farms, moves vertical towers of bok choy and romaine lettuce inside a hydroponic container farm in Pittsburg. The company received a state grant to provide similar hydroponic farms at high schools in Southeast Kansas, with an ultimate goal to place one in every county. Iola High School will receive a unit this fall. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

PITTSBURG — Starting next fall, Iola High School students will be able to grow up to 500 heads of lettuce each week, all year long. 

It will happen courtesy of a hydroponic growing container offered to schools across the state at no charge by Community Green Farms of Pittsburg. The company’s goal is to place a hydroponic farm-slash-classroom at a high school in every county in Kansas; a state grant provided funding to start with schools in Southeast Kansas. 

They chose IHS to receive the farm in Allen County. It is expected to arrive this summer and be operational at the start of the next school year. 

Related
January 15, 2024
November 28, 2023
September 14, 2023
April 30, 2019
Most Popular