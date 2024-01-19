Iola High School to get hydroponic farm this fall

PITTSBURG — Starting next fall, Iola High School students will be able to grow up to 500 heads of lettuce each week, all year long.

It will happen courtesy of a hydroponic growing container offered to schools across the state at no charge by Community Green Farms of Pittsburg. The company’s goal is to place a hydroponic farm-slash-classroom at a high school in every county in Kansas; a state grant provided funding to start with schools in Southeast Kansas.

They chose IHS to receive the farm in Allen County. It is expected to arrive this summer and be operational at the start of the next school year.