Iola Walmart is part of federal vaccine program

Iola store one of 20 in Kansas to take part in federal vaccination program. The store will have its own vaccine supply and does not take away from other vaccination efforts in the county.

February 17, 2021 - 10:24 AM

Hartford Hospital received 8800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday. Twenty-one health departments across the state will be getting their doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday to begin vaccinating first responders and health care workers. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS)

The Iola Walmart is one of 20 stores in Kansas to offer COVID-19 vaccinations as part of a federal program that distributes the shots directly to pharmacies. 

Appointments can be made through the store’s  website. However, according to the website, there were no available appointments as of Tuesday.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations were chosen as vaccination sites, targeting underserved areas with limited access to health care. The federal government is shipping limited doses of vaccine directly to pharmacies in an attempt to boost vaccinations. The company says on its website it is coordinating with state and local health officials.

