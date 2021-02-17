Iola Walmart is part of federal vaccine program

The Iola Walmart is one of 20 stores in Kansas to offer COVID-19 vaccinations as part of a federal program that distributes the shots directly to pharmacies.

Appointments can be made through the store’s website. However, according to the website, there were no available appointments as of Tuesday.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations were chosen as vaccination sites, targeting underserved areas with limited access to health care. The federal government is shipping limited doses of vaccine directly to pharmacies in an attempt to boost vaccinations. The company says on its website it is coordinating with state and local health officials.