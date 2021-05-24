Iolan’s deferred dream comes true

Lindsey Shaughnessy remembers recently taking stock of her life, knowing she should feel content.
She had a supportive husband, Brian, two children and a successful business, O’Shaughnessy Liquor.
But she also had a dream. She’d always wanted to be a nurse.
When she graduated from high school in 2002, she planned to study nursing.
Instead, she went to work, got married and started a family as well as a business.
But in the background, her dream never died.
And now, 18 years later, she has graduated from nursing school. She’ll soon start working at a kidney dialysis treatment center.
“It’s something I always wanted to do and I also wanted to prove to myself that I could do it,” she said.
“I’m proud of myself. I’m blessed to have the support of my family and friends for the last two years. And I’m excited. I can’t wait to start my career.”
SOON AFTER she started taking classes at Neosho County Community College, Shaughnessy was inspired by a lesson on the kidneys.
An instructor, who Shaughnessy thought was a lot of fun and knew how to say just the right things, told the class: “The kidneys are stupid and easily insulted.”
“Something about that kind of stuck with me,” Shaughnessy said. “I never realized what an essential organ your kidneys are.”
The more she learned about dialysis, the more drawn Shaughnessy became to that type of nursing.
“It comes down to helping people,” she said. “They are going through one of the toughest times in their lives, and if I can be there to help make a difference, I’m excited to do that.”
Her perspective is influenced by entering the nursing profession at a different point in life than most students.
“I think you learn compassion and empathy. You’re a little more experienced and knowledgeable,” she said. “At a certain point in your life, you know what you want and what you need so you know how to project that for someone else. Everyone is different, but everyone needs love and everyone needs care.”
And though her experience in the retail industry may seem far removed from nursing, it’s really not all that different, Shaughnessy said.
It’s all about communication.
“Everything I’ve ever done is about working with the public,” she said. “You have to have a relationship with people and know how to talk to people and how to treat people.”
ATTENDING nursing school while also being a wife, mother and business owner is never easy, but it was even more challenging to do so during a global pandemic.
The crisis hit the U.S. during her second semester, in March 2020. All instruction moved online, which was difficult not only for the students but also for instructors who had to completely revise the way they taught.
After her second semester, Shaughnessy had to pass her licensed practical nurse (LPN) exam in order to be admitted to the Mary Grimes School of Nursing her second year. Because of the pandemic, she worried the test wouldn’t be offered. But it was, and she passed.
Also, in-person clinicals were modified to become computerized simulations.
“No one had ever seen anything like this before, so we just had to go with what we had and learn the best way we could. But hands-on learning is very important,” she said.
“IV sticks on a mannequin are a lot different from a person. It feels a lot different, and the veins are right there.”
SHAUGHNESSY gives her husband, Brian, a lot of credit for keeping her going when things got difficult.
From the beginning, he offered to take care of the house and the meals so she could pursue her goal.
“I remember one time when I was struggling, he went to the gas station and brought back a bag full of all my favorite things, anything to make me happy,” she recalled.
She also saw the experience as an opportunity to serve as a role model for her children, Sage, age 16, and Maya, age 14. She hopes they have learned to work hard and never give up on their dreams.
Her family celebrated both her graduation and her 37th birthday on Saturday.
“There were a lot of tears shed and a lot of quitting every day,” Shaughnessy said. “But you tell yourself it will be worth it in the end. Just keep fighting. You have to have to believe in yourself.”